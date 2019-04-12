Toggle Menu
Crisis in Jet deepens: most international, internal flights suspendedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/business/aviation/jet-airways-crisis-most-international-internal-flights-suspended-5671617/

Crisis in Jet deepens: most international, internal flights suspended

According to industry sources, the airline is set to operate only five departures from Mumbai, one from Bengaluru and about 20 from Delhi on Friday.

Jet Airways, Jet Airways crisis, Jet Airways flights, Jet Airways flights suspended, Jet Airways international flights, Jet Airways flight chart, Jet Airways flights today, Jet Airways debt, Jet Airways news
On Thursday, Jet Airways informed the stock exchanges that it has grounded 10 aircraft on account of non-payment of dues to its lessors. (Express photo by Pradip Das)

Cash-strapped Jet Airways has suspended a number of flights, including to most foreign destinations such as Amsterdam, London, Paris, Singapore as well as domestic airports like Guwahati, Kolkata, Pune and Patna, among others.

An airline spokesperson said Thursday that Jet Airways has “proactively cancelled long-haul west-bound departures from India till Friday morning”. Singapore’s Changi Airport said the airline has suspended its services to and from Singapore until further notice.

According to industry sources, the airline is set to operate only five departures from Mumbai, one from Bengaluru and about 20 from Delhi on Friday. “Jet Airways flight 9W615 from Mumbai to Kolkata and 9W675 from Kolkata to Guwahati on April 12 are cancelled due to operational reasons. Similarly, 9W676 from Dehradun to Kolkata via Guwahati has also been cancelled until further notice,” Jet said in a statement.

The cancellations, which come on top of an already curtailed schedule, follow grounding of aircraft. According to a senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Jet Airways is operating a fleet of 14 aircraft, against a full strength of 119 planes a few months ago.

On Thursday, the airline informed the stock exchanges that it has grounded 10 aircraft on account of non-payment of dues to its lessors.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Naresh Goyal pledges 26 per cent stake in Jet Airways with PNB for loans
2 Jet issue, MAX ban pull out one in six planes from Indian skies
3 Jet Airways stake sale: Lenders get ‘some’ bids, extend deadline to April 12 to get more parties