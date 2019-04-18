Jet Airways crisis: Domestic airfare up by 20%

THE JET Airways financial crisis, which led to its operations being suspended from Wednesday night, has led to an increase of 20 per cent in domestic and 30 per cent in international fares across airlines, according to a report by online travel aggregators. In order to tackle the situation, Indigo will be adding 18 more flights to fill the slots at Mumbai and Delhi airports.

Multiple developments have taken place in the aviation sector over the past few months. It started with Boeing 737 Max aircraft being grounded in March, followed by the Jet Airways financial crisis.

Both took place just before the summer vacation when the demand for flight tickets is usually high. According to online travel aggregators, airfare has increased due to higher demand and lower supply.

Sunil Arora, assistant vice-president of a popular travel website, told The Indian Express that in the last 15 days, since the crisis of Jet Airways began, the fare has increased by up to 20 per cent on domestic routes.

He said this will continue as Jet Airways announced closure of services on Wednesday. According to the data provided by the web portal, fares were nearly Rs 4,500 last year while it is close to Rs 5,000 now on the Delhi-Mumbai route. He added that the demand will increase ahead of the holiday season.

“If the authorities don’t take steps to meet the demand, prices will increase by up to 40 per cent on domestic routes,” he said.

However, inputs received from another prominent travel website show that the fare hike is up to 10 per cent. But the closure of Jet Airways will impact the prices if precautionary steps are not taken.

Sharat Dhall, who is the COO of the website, said, “With peak travel season having kicked off, we expect airlines to induct more aircraft to tap into the increased demand on key business and leisure routes. This will also result in a rationalisation of airfare and we expect them to increase only marginally as compared to the same season last year.”

Indigo has issued a statement on enhancing connectivity to and from Mumbai and Delhi. Effective from May 2019, the airline will operate 10 additional flights out of Mumbai and eight from Delhi. These flights will also connect to Indigo’s existing domestic and international network.