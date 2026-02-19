AI to redefine sovereignty, India needs its own critical AI infra at scale to avoid fragility, says Jeet Adani

Adani noted that while India’s information technology revolution made it a global services powerhouse, much of the productivity dividend was captured by other countries.

Written by: Sukalp Sharma
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 06:05 PM IST
AIThe Adani group’s recently announced $100-billion investment to build a sovereign, green-energy-powered AI infrastructure platform. (Credits: Instagram/ jeet_adani1)
Make us preferred source on Google

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is going to redefine sovereignty going forward and thus India must ensure that it builds its own critical AI infrastructure instead of relying on infrastructure overseas, Jeet Adani, a top Adani group official and son of Gautam Adani, said Thursday. He emphasized that the $100-billion worth of AI infrastructure investment announced earlier this week by the ports-to-renewables conglomerate is to ensure that India’s AI future is “secured, sovereign, and built at national scale”.

Addressing the India AI Impact Summit in the Capital, Adani prescribed three pillars of sovereignty that he believes will “define India’s AI century”—energy sovereignty, compute and cloud sovereignty, and services sovereignty.

“In earlier centuries, nations built steel plants and shipyards. In the digital age, nations invested in semiconductor ecosystems. In today’s AI age, sovereign compute capacity becomes strategic infrastructure. It matters where compute resides, under whose jurisdiction it operates, and who controls access. Cloud sovereignty does not mean isolation. It means autonomy,” Adani said.

He stressed that India must host critical AI workloads domestically, build data centre ecosystems at scale, and ensure access to domestic high-performance compute for the country’s startups, academia, defence, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors.

“If intelligence infrastructure is concentrated externally, strategic leverage concentrates externally. And external concentration creates national fragility. In earlier centuries, nations have built navies to secure trade routes. Today, we build sovereign compute to secure intelligence routes,” he said.

Underscoring that energy sovereignty translates into “intelligence sovereignty”, Adani emphasised that in today’s AI era, power grids and data grids become inseparable and India must press ahead with renewable energy expansion.

“AI is written in code. But it runs on electricity…If a nation’s energy systems are fragile, its intelligence systems are fragile…India’s renewable expansion across solar, wind, storage is no longer just climate policy. It is strategic infrastructure policy,” Adani said.

Story continues below this ad

“So, what will be different in India because of this? Renewable clusters will co-locate with AI data centres. Industrial corridors will integrate energy and compute planning. Storage and grid stability will become national priorities.

On services sovereignty in the AI age, Adani noted that while India’s information technology revolution made it a global services powerhouse, much of the productivity dividend was captured by other countries. He argued that the AI revolution offers a “once-in-a-century opportunity” to change this, insisting that AI must first serve as a “force multiplier” for Indian citizens before it becomes a “margin multiplier” for others. He described the approach as preparedness and strategic maturity, adding that it should not be seen as protectionism and isolation.

“Our AI must first amplify our Indian productivity—enhance our agricultural resilience, personalise our education at massive scale, optimise our networks of logistics and ports, improve our energy and distribution efficiency, modernise our manufacturing competitiveness, expand our healthcare diagnostics across rural India, and deepen our financial inclusion across Tier 2 and 3 towns and villages,” Adani said.

Talking about the Adani group’s recently announced $100-billion investment to build a sovereign, green-energy-powered AI infrastructure platform, he said that it is not just a data centre expansion but the trigger for a 5-gigawatt and $250-billion integrated energy-and-compute ecosystem “engineered to anchor India’s intelligence revolution”.

Story continues below this ad

“By integrating renewable energy, grid resilience, and hyperscale compute into a unified architecture, this commitment ensures that India’s AI future is not only powered but secured, sovereign, and built at national scale,” Adani said.

Sukalp Sharma
Sukalp Sharma
twitter

Sukalp Sharma is a Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express and writes on a host of subjects and sectors, notably energy and aviation. He has over 16 years of experience in journalism with a body of work spanning areas like politics, development, equity markets, corporates, trade, and economic policy. He considers himself an above-average photographer, which goes well with his love for travel. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Andrew Mountbatten Arrested, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Prince Andrew, epstein files, Jeffrey Epstein,
UK police arrest King Charles' brother Andrew on suspicion of misconduct
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre, joins hands with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi. Amodei stands next to Altman.
That awkward moment at AI Summit: Why Sam Altman and Dario Amodei did not hold hands
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
Rajpal Yadav
'I don't want sympathy': Rajpal Yadav refuses to reveal financial support received from Sonu Sood, Salman Khan
Mumbai apartment rent video
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Vetements burnt pocket shirt price
Luxury brand launches ‘burnt’ white shirts for over Rs 1 lakh, netizens react: 'Doing this for years'
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Live: Catch the action from Canberra today. (BCCI)
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I ​Live Cricket Score
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Don’t force Vande Mataram. Nationalism must include dissenter and quiet observer
Don't force us to sing Vande Mataram. Our nationalism must encompass the believer, the dissenter and the quiet observer
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Here's why your dog licks
When licking becomes a red flag: Vet’s guide to canine communication
Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales remains optimistic about the future of human-curated knowledge, even as AI-generated content spreads online. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
‘Knowledge is human’: Co-founder Jimmy Wales on why Wikipedia still matters in an AI world
Advertisement
Must Read
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I ​Live Cricket Score
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Live: Catch the action from Canberra today. (BCCI)
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
How Jammu & Kashmir went from punching bag to Ranji Trophy title contenders
Jammu Kashmir Ranji Trophy
‘Knowledge is human’: Co-founder Jimmy Wales on why Wikipedia still matters in an AI world
Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales remains optimistic about the future of human-curated knowledge, even as AI-generated content spreads online. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
India AI Impact Summit 2026 live: AI policy decisions, industry announcements, and expert insights
India AI Impact Summit 2026
This Rs 1,600 ‘Apple Pencil’ alternative works with any smartphone or tablet, even my decade-old iPad Air
Jot Pencil 2
When licking becomes a red flag: Vet’s guide to canine communication
Here's why your dog licks
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Mumbai apartment rent video
Luxury brand launches ‘burnt’ white shirts for over Rs 1 lakh, netizens react: 'Doing this for years'
Vetements burnt pocket shirt price
‘Huge let down’: Attendees forced to walk 6 km as VIP movement paralyses India AI Impact Summit
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will conclude on Friday (February 20)
Watch: The chilling moment as an avalanche strikes a moving Swiss passenger train
Avalanche in Switzerland
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement