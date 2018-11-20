Jazeera Airways to connect New Delhi with Kuwait from December

Kuwaiti private budget carrier Jazeera Airways Tuesday announced the launch of its services to New Delhi from next month as part of its plans to expand its footprint in one of the fastest growing aviation market in the world.

Jazeera Airways, which commenced operations in India last year, currently flies to Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kochi and Ahmedabad from the Gulf nation. The services on the Kuwait-New Delhi route will start from December 15, the Kuwait-based carrier said in a release.

Bookings for the flight services on the new route, which will be operated four times in a week, are open and available on Jazeera Airways website, it added.

The airline has also announced special one-way fare starting from Rs 10,599 for an economy class journey and Rs 19,146 for business class travel on the new route.

The launch of the new route is a part of Jazeera Airways’ continued expansion to serve the large Indian community and business sector in Kuwait, the release said.

Rohit Ramachandran, chief executive officer, Jazeera Airways, said the introduction of services to New Delhi and the expansion of network will brings more choice to travellers to and from India, connecting them to Kuwait and other cities in the Gulf and the Middle East that are served within the airline’s network.

Jazeera Airways flies to 27 destinations across the Middle East, India and Europe, with a fleet of A320s and A320 Neos.