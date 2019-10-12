Sector Watch — Aviation: Inform passengers about flight delays every 30 minutes, DGCA tells airlines

Following a meeting with top airline officials on Thursday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked operators on Friday to send text messages after every 30 minutes to passengers whose flight has been delayed, cancelled or whose boarding gates have been changed.

So far, in 2019, a total of 7,916 passenger-related complaints have been received by scheduled airlines, according to the data compiled by the DGCA. Speaking with The Indian Express about Thursday’s meeting, a senior DGCA official said: “We had a very cordial meeting and all of us resolved to improve things further. The desire is to improve things further”.

In the letter written to the airlines on Friday, the DGCA stated: “Prompt redressal of passenger complaints should be the top most priority and must be attended to as per the relevant provisions of the CARs (civil aviation requirements)”.

“The airlines should make all efforts to send SMS in case there is a delay in flight beyond 30 minutes or a boarding gate change has taken place at the airport,” it said. The regulator has also asked the travel agents to share the mobile number of passengers with the airlines for ease in sending flight information updates.

DGCA chief Arun Kumar on Thursday held a meeting with the appellate authority and nodal officers of all scheduled domestic airlines to discuss matters related to passengers’ grievance redressal, following several complaints by passengers on social media regarding practices adopted by various airlines in case of flight delays and cancellations.

In the letter, the DGCA noted that “airlines must send repeated SMS after every 30 minutes to keep the passengers updated for the flight delay/cancellation/ boarding gate change”. “The airlines must keep close coordination with their travel agents. The travel agents must share the mobile numbers of the travelling passenger with the airlines for flight information updates,” it added.

If a ticket has to be refunded through a travel agent, the airlines must ensure that it happens in a timely manner, the DGCA pointed out. The regulator also said that airlines must give all necessary assistance to the passengers for their connecting flights.

“Airlines must ensure proper conduct and behaviour of their employees towards passengers,” it said, adding that complaints on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook should be attended to promptly and, to the extent possible, must be resolved.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, in November 2016, launched the AirSewa portal and mobile app for passengers to file complaints related to flights and airports. In February this year, the government also released a charter of passenger rights detailing various scenarios of passenger grievances and defined specific liabilities of airlines in case of issues such as flight delays, cancellations, diversions and loss of baggage.