IndiGo’s Jaipur-Mumbai flight receives bomb threat call

Low-cost carrier Indigo’s call centre on Tuesday received a specific bomb threat call for its Jaipur-Mumbai flight. The call was received at 5.30 am, news agency ANI reported.

According to ANI, an unidentified caller informed Indigo about a bomb on its 6E-218 flight operating from Jaipur to Mumbai. After the call, Indigo officials immediately reported the matter to Bomb Threat Assessment Committee. The airlines will resume the operations once the authorities give the clearance.

“We immediately reported the matter to Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) & followed all security protocols. The concerned authorities carried out the investigation & declared the call as a specific bomb threat. Following clearance, operations will be resumed as normal,” the airlines said in a statement.

Earlier this year, all 228 passengers onboard a Delhi-Kolkata Air India flight were deplaned after the airlines received a bomb threat call. The call was later regarded as a hoax and the passengers were sent to Kolkata in another aircraft.

