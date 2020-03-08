IndiGo waives rescheduling fee for bookings amid coronavirus scare

The fee waiver would only apply to change of dates of flights but not in case of cancellation. The fee waiver would only apply to change of dates of flights but not in case of cancellation.

With Covid-19 cases in the country on a rise and people postponing travel, India’s largest airline IndiGo has decided it will not charge any fee for rescheduling of domestic and international flights booked for March 12-31. The airline also announced zero change fees on fresh bookings made between the said period.

The fee waiver would only apply to change of dates of flights but not in case of cancellation. The waiver would be applicable for both domestic and international flights. “We understand that some passengers are concerned about committing to travel, given the current coronavirus issue. To take this anxiety away and make their travel hassle-free, we are waiving our normal change fee on all travel during the next two weeks and for all new bookings made in that period,” said IndiGo’s chief commercial officer William Boulter said.

“Whilst the coronavirus is a very serious challenge for us all, we believe that measures such as this will help alleviate its effect on India’s travel,” Boulter added. A passenger would have to pay the fare difference in case of rescheduling the journey to a later date. Also, the customer would have to intimate the airline three days in advance for rescheduling of the journey, the release said.

Online travel agency ixigo has also announced a full refund for all flight bookings to China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Spain, Singapore, South Korea and Japan. The policy is applicable on both one-way and return bookings for travel dates upto March 31, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of Kuwait announced that all flights to the country to and from India and six other countries — Bangladesh, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Syria, Lebanon and Egypt — are temporarily suspended.

