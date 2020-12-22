IndiGo to allow customers of cancelled flights to rebook partially or take refund

An aircraft operated by IndiGo, a unit of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., stands at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, June 28, 2020. (Photographer: T. Narayan/Bloomberg)

Budget carrier IndiGo on Tuesday upgraded its Plan B options which will allow those customers whose connecting flight has been cancelled, to either rebook partially – from origin till transit station or from transit station to destination – or take refund for the unused sector.

The new option has been made available across the airline’s website and mobile app.

The airline said that this new option will provide greater flexibility to customers in case of limited options, delays or cancellations, especially owing to fog or other adverse weather conditions.

The option will be live in case of flight cancellation and visible as shown below.

“We are pleased to update our Plan B options for connecting flights. This additional alternative will allow customers to rebook or refund a part of their journey as per availability, offering more flexibility and choice. It will certainly help customers in situations of extreme weather conditions, wherein the chances of flights getting delayed or cancelled increase. We strive to keep adding new ways to offer hassle-free travel experience to our customers, on-board our lean clean flying machines,” IndiGo’s Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter said in a company statement.

