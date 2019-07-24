Toggle Menu
Indigo to start flights to Myanmar from September 20 this year

The two flights would be departing at 11:30 and 15:30 respectively. Myanmar's Yangoon would be Indigo's 18th International destination and take the company's toll of stations to 77 in the overall list.

Indigo has announced that it will run non-stop flights from Kolkata to Yangon from September 20.

Budget carrier Indigo Wednesday announced it will now fly to Myanmar as its new international destination. Indigo’s two new daily non-stop flights 6E 1398 and 6E 1399 would be operational from Kolkata from September 20, this year, the company said in a press release.

Mr. William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “In line with our international expansion strategy, we are excited to announce Yangon as our new international destination. We see significant traffic coming from Yangon to the Buddhist circuit thereby enhancing economic growth and tourism in India. This new route will strengthen the cultural relationship between the two countries and will boost trade, tourism and mobility.”

