IndiGo to seek shareholder nod for board expansion, appointment of a women independent director

InterGlobe Aviation’s Board of Directors decided Saturday to seek shareholder approval at its upcoming annual general meeting for expansion of the board including induction of an independent woman director. InterGlobe Aviation is the parent company of India’s largest airline IndiGo.

“The Board has decided to seek the approval of the shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting for expanding the Board to enable the induction of an independent woman director,” IndiGo said in a statement.

However, the company and its board maintained silence on the feud between its two promoters and co-founders Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia that has brought the firm under regulatory scanner.

Friday, while speaking at a post-earnings analyst call, IndiGo’s CEO Ronojoy Dutta said that the board discussed a range of issues during the first leg of its meeting that continued on Saturday. Dutta did not detail the proceedings of the said discussions.

To induct an independent woman director, the company will need to amend its Articles of Association (AoA), for which it will seek approval of its shareholders.

Regulations stipulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) require at least one woman independent director in the top 500 listed entities by market capitalisation by April 1, 2019 and in the top 1,000 listed entities by April 1, 2020.

Gangwal had alleged serious corporate governance lapses at IndiGo including related party transactions with entities in which Rahul Bhatia’s InterGlobe Enterprises has interests. However, Bhatia’s side played down the allegations terming them “much ado about nothing”.

The company informed the BSE Saturday that as of June 30, Bhatia’s family and his firm InterGlobe Enterprises held 38.23 per cent stake in InterGlobe Aviation, while Gangwal and his family owned 36.65 per cent in the company.