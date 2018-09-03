Follow Us:
Monday, September 03, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
IndiGo’s festive sale offer: Fly as low as Rs 999, about 10 lakh seats up for grabs

IndiGo ticket sale: Customers can avail an extra 20 per cent cashback of up to Rs 600 on payment made through digital wallet company MobiKwik for all bookings under the ‘festival season’ sale.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 3, 2018 9:08:50 am
IndiGo, IndiGo grounds planes, A320 neo planes, P&W engine issues, Business news, Indian Express news The four-day special sale, which ends on Thursday, is valid for travel between September 18, 2018 and March 30, 2019. (Express photo/Representational)

Starting from Monday, budget carrier IndiGo is offering up to 10 lakh seats for sale at a heavily-discounted ticket price, starting as low as Rs 999, for a one-way travel across its network. The four-day special sale, which ends on Thursday, is valid for travel between September 18, 2018 and March 30, 2019.

Besides, customers can avail an extra 20 per cent cashback of up to Rs 600 on payment made through digital wallet company MobiKwik for all bookings under the ‘festival season’ sale, IndiGo said in a release. However, this offer can be availed only once per user during the offer period.

The fresh offer comes after IndiGo had launched its largest discounted ticket sale by a domestic carrier in July, putting 1.2 million seats up for grabs with fares starting at Rs 1,212 for travel across its network, including overseas destinations.

Speaking on IndiGo’s latest offering, the airline’s Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter said, “We are delighted to announce this four-day festive sale across our network effective September 3, 2018 till September 6, 2018. IndiGo is always keen to provide the best possible value to its customers and low fares are an essential part of our offers. We are sure that customers will quickly grab the seats we have available starting at fares as low as Rs 999.”

