Looking to take an IndiGo flight from New Delhi? Here’s an important change

An aircraft operated by IndiGo, a unit of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., stands at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, June 28, 2020. (Photographer: T. Narayan/Bloomberg)

The country’s largest budget carrier IndiGo has informed that it will be shifting some of its flights from Terminal 3 (T3) to Terminal 2 (T2) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi from October 1.

“All the flights with call sign between 6E 2000 – 6E 2999 will be departing from and arriving at Terminal 2 of IGI Airport, while the rest will operate from T3,” the airline said in a press statement.

IndiGo said that the transfer process between these two terminals has been optimised to provide a seamless experience to its passengers, and added that it has taken measures to ensure that the passengers are informed at every stage while flying with them.

The airline is reaching out to all impacted passengers and their respective travel agents via SMS, calls, and emails provided during the reservation.

“IndiGo passengers are requested to retrieve their PNR on IndiGo’s website or mobile app to check their terminal before leaving for the airport,” the statement said.

“We are working very closely with the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) to shift nearly half of our domestic operations from Terminal 3 to Terminal 2 at IGI Airport. As the capacities grow, operations from Terminal 2 will also allow adequate space to maintain social distancing guidelines while providing a safe and hassle-free travel experience,” , IndiGo’s President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Wolfgang Prock-Schauer said in the statement.

