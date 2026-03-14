IndiGo to suspend planned flights to seven destinations in the Middle East

According to the statement, the airline is aligning capacity with the current conditions while maintaining essential connectivity. (File Photo)

IndiGo will suspend planned flights to seven destinations in the Middle East, including Doha, Kuwait and Sharjah, till March 28 amid conflict in the region.

The decision is part of the airline making adjustments to its operations to the Middle East, wherein it would be operating 252 weekly flights to and from the region during the period from March 16 to 28.

In a statement on Saturday, the airline said it would continue to monitor the situation given the ongoing geopolitical risk, airspace restrictions, airport constraints, consistently rising fuel and insurance costs, and other uncertainties.

According to the statement, the airline is aligning capacity with the current conditions while maintaining essential connectivity.