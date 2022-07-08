scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 08, 2022

IndiGo to start flights between newly-built Deoghar airport, Kolkata from July 12

Aviation regulator DGCA had on June 29 granted aerodrome licence to the newly-built airport in Jharkhand, allowing it to handle narrow-body aircraft such as A321 and B737.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 8, 2022 2:31:38 pm
deoghar airport, jharkhandDeoghar airportin Jharkhand. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

IndiGo on Friday said it will start flights between Kolkata and Jharkhand’s Deoghar from July 12.

Aviation regulator DGCA had on June 29 granted aerodrome licence to the newly-built airport in Jharkhand, allowing it to handle narrow-body aircraft such as A321 and B737.

The Kolkata-Deoghar flights will operate four times each week from July 12, the airline said in a statement.

Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer of IndiGo Sanjay Kumar said, “These new flights will enhance connectivity and significantly reduce transit time between Kolkata and Deoghar, from 7.5 hours to less than 1.25 hours.” “The increased access to Deoghar — home to Baba Baidyanath Temple, Trikuta Parvata, Rama Krishna Mission Vidyapith and Naulakha Mandir — will also boost religious tourism in the region,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accountsPremium
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accounts
Bullet train project chief sacked amid graft casePremium
Bullet train project chief sacked amid graft case
Explained: How your car insurance will factor in your driving behaviourPremium
Explained: How your car insurance will factor in your driving behaviour
Every Indian, not Muslims alone, needs an independent judiciaryPremium
Every Indian, not Muslims alone, needs an independent judiciary

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 08: Latest News
Advertisement