IndiGo starts daily direct flights from Kolkata to Yangon

Expanding its international services, IndiGo on Friday launched daily direct flights from Kolkata to Yangon in Myanmar. The no-frills airline would be the second Indian carrier to fly to Yangon after Air India.

Myanmar is the fifth Southeast Asian destination for IndiGo, the country’s largest carrier in terms of domestic market share. The new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are on the lookout for new and affordable flying options between the two countries, IndiGo said in a release. The fare is Rs 5,999.

The flight, operated with an A320 neo plane, was accorded a ceremonial water cannon salute when it landed at around 2.15 pm local time (1.15 pm India time). There was also a cake cutting function to mark the launch of the flight services.

IndiGo’s Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter said Myanmar hosts a large Buddhism community and that it was the airline’s privilege to enable direct connections between Buddhist circuits of the two nations. “Yangon being the largest city in Myanmar, we believe that increased connectivity between India and Myanmar will enhance cultural exchange and social cohesion between the countries,” he said.

Further, Boulter said the airline would be adding capacity as and when the airline can. Union Minister of Transport for Yangon Kyaw Mayo said that in the 1950s, the airport at Yangon was the most modern in Southeast Asia. “We are confident that IndiGo will be contributing to the development of tourism as well as trade and commerce between India and Myanmar,” he said.

Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Saurabh Kumar said both the countries are working on land connectivity and work is going on for the trilateral highway connecting India, Myanmar and Thailand. The carrier has started sales of tickets for seven new international destinations so far this year. Apart from Yangon, services have been commenced to Istanbul (Turkey), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) and Chengdu (China).

Flights to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh (Vietnam) and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) would commence in October. Services to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh will start from October 3 and October 18, respectively. The services to Riyadh would begin from October 12.

With its fleet of over 200 aircraft, the airline offers over 1,400 daily flights and connects 58 domestic and 22 international destinations.