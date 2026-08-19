IndiGo’s online bookings and check-in hit snag, but flight ops ‘normal’

The reservation platform of the country’s largest airline IndiGo was hit by technical issues on Wednesday, affecting its online booking and web check-in services. Numerous people complained on social media that they were unable to make bookings or perform web check-ins on the IndiGo website and mobile application, and even on some of the third-party online travel booking portals.

The airline, which has a domestic market share of over 65% and operates about 2,200 daily flights, said that the issues were intermittent and its teams were working with the service provider to fix them on priority basis.

According to sources in the know, while the issues — which they said prima facie don’t appear to be major — impacted the booking platform servers, IndiGo’s airport and flight operations remained unaffected. They didn’t elaborate on what may have caused the outage or identify the service provider, saying that the airline’s immediate priority was to restore the affected services.