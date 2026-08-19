IndiGo’s online bookings and check-in hit snag, but flight ops ‘normal’

4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 19, 2026 07:05 PM IST
The reservation platform of the country’s largest airline IndiGo was hit by technical issues on Wednesday, affecting its online booking and web check-in services. Numerous people complained on social media that they were unable to make bookings or perform web check-ins on the IndiGo website and mobile application, and even on some of the third-party online travel booking portals.
The airline, which has a domestic market share of over 65% and operates about 2,200 daily flights, said that the issues were intermittent and its teams were working with the service provider to fix them on priority basis.
According to sources in the know, while the issues — which they said prima facie don’t appear to be major — impacted the booking platform servers, IndiGo’s airport and flight operations remained unaffected. They didn’t elaborate on what may have caused the outage or identify the service provider, saying that the airline’s immediate priority was to restore the affected services.
“We are currently experiencing intermittent issues with our core reservation platform, which may make it difficult for some customers to access our online services. Our teams are working on priority, with our partner, to fix the issue as soon as possible,” IndiGo said in an advisory late afternoon on Wednesday.
“Customers requiring immediate travel assistance may reach out to our Contact Centre for support. Those customers who have a later travel are advised to try accessing the website or app again after some time. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding,” the airline added.
Following its operational meltdown in early December, which attracted severe public criticism and regulatory scrutiny, the airline has been focussed on maintaining operational and service reliability. The severe disruption led to thousands of flight cancellations over the course of a few days. While IndiGo managed to stabilise operations shortly thereafter, the crisis — primarily brought about by improper planning for new and more stringent pilot duty and rest duration rules — damaged the reputation of the carrier, which had an unblemished record in terms of operational reliability for its two decades of existence.
IndiGo faced massive backlash from flyers, with the government also taking a tough view on the operational meltdown, given its impact on the country’s overall aviation operations. Three months later, in March, Pieter Elbers stepped down from the post of IndiGo CEO. Aviation industry veteran Willie Walsh, until recently the director general of the global airline trade grouping International Air Transport Association (IATA), took over as IndiGo earlier this month.
Story continues below this ad
The large-scale operational disruption, which erupted on December 3, peaked on December 5 with over 1,600 of the airline’s 2,300-plus daily flights getting cancelled in a single day. With the DGCA granting specific exemptions, the airline was able to swiftly stabilise operations over the course of the next few days.
The regulator had also ordered IndiGo to curtail its approved domestic flight schedule by 10% for the ongoing Winter Schedule. In January, the DGCA imposed financial penalties totalling Rs 22.20 crore on the airline for the operational meltdown, apart from issuing warnings to its top management personnel, including Elbers. The fine was the highest-ever regulatory penalty imposed by the DGCA on an airline, and was slightly higher than IndiGo’s average daily net profit for financial year 2024-25.