IndiGo Q2 loss widens by 10%

However, the total revenue from operations for the quarter jumped 123 per cent to Rs 12,479 crore following an 80 per cent increase in passenger numbers to 19.7 million.

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, India’s largest carrier, on Friday saw its standalone net loss widen by 10 per cent to Rs 1,585 crore for the three months ended September. The loss reported was higher than the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 1,284.5 crore.

An increase in fuel expenses due to a weaker rupee and a surge in employee costs eroded margins. However, the total revenue from operations for the quarter jumped 123 per cent to Rs 12,479 crore following an 80 per cent increase in passenger numbers to 19.7 million.