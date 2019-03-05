IndiGo announces three-day Holi sale, fares starting at Rs 899

Air carrier IndiGo announced a three-day Holi sale, with fares for domestic flights starting at Rs 899 and international flights at Rs 3,399. The sale is effective from March 5 to March 7 and will be valid on all flights between March 20-September 28.

The air carrier will be offering 10 lakh seats as part of the sale, according to a press release. The deal will be open for corporate and leisure customers.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “It has been very encouraging to see a rise in the number of passengers flying during holiday seasons and these special sales provide more options for customers to fly at affordable fares. We are hopeful that everyone will use this opportunity to make Holi more colourful for their loved ones.”

Here are the minimum fares of all domestic flights from major cities between March 20-September 28 — Delhi (1399), Mumbai (1499), Kolkata (1299), Hyderabad (1199), Chennai (999), Bengaluru (999), Ahmedabad (1399), Kochi (1199).