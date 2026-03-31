IndiGo gets new CEO, IATA chief Willie Walsh to take charge by August 3

Walsh's tenure as head of the ​global airline ​industry body comes to a ‌close ⁠on July 31, and he is expected to ​join ​IndiGo ⁠no later than August ​3, the ​airline ⁠said in a statement.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readUpdated: Mar 31, 2026 04:13 PM IST
willie walshWalsh is citizen of Ireland, born in Dublin, Ireland, in 1961. (Credit: IATA.com)
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The private airlines IndiGo has named ‌Willie Walsh, the current director ​general of the ​International Air Transport ⁠Association, as its ​new chief executive ​on Tuesday.

Walsh’s tenure as head of the ​global airline ​industry body comes to a ‌close ⁠on July 31, and he is expected to ​join ​IndiGo ⁠no later than August ​3, the ​airline ⁠was quoted as saying by Reuters citing a statement.

After the airlines faced operational disruption that brought civil aviation operations across India to their knees in December last year, the former CEO Pieter Elbers had quit. The airline’s promoter and managing director Rahul Bhatia had assumed the role of interim CEO.

Who is Willie Walsh?

Walsh, an Ireland citizen and former Chief Executive of British Airways, was the eighth person to lead the International Air Transport Association (IATA). He assumed the role of Director General in April 2021.

Walsh, credited with a prolonged career in the airline industry, started off as a cadet pilot with Aer Lingus in 1979. He rose up through the ranks as the Chief Executive of British Airways in 2005. He is credited to have led British Airways through the global financial crisis in 2008 to 2009.

 

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