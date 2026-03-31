IndiGo gets new CEO, IATA chief Willie Walsh to take charge by August 3

The private airlines IndiGo has named ‌Willie Walsh, the current director ​general of the ​International Air Transport ⁠Association, as its ​new chief executive ​on Tuesday.

Walsh’s tenure as head of the ​global airline ​industry body comes to a ‌close ⁠on July 31, and he is expected to ​join ​IndiGo ⁠no later than August ​3, the ​airline ⁠was quoted as saying by Reuters citing a statement.

After the airlines faced operational disruption that brought civil aviation operations across India to their knees in December last year, the former CEO Pieter Elbers had quit. The airline’s promoter and managing director Rahul Bhatia had assumed the role of interim CEO.