IndiGo announces special fares on its 15 year anniversary, check details here

India’s largest airline IndiGo on Wednesday announced a three-day special sale offering all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 915 on its domestic and international connections to celebrate its 15 years of operations.

The offer will be available from August 4-6, 2021, and can be availed on travel between September 1, 2021, till March 26, 2022, the airline said in a press statement.

Apart from this, the airline said that the 6E add-ons including Fast Forward, 6E Flex, 6E Bagport are being offered at Rs 315 while the Car Rental service will start at Rs 315.

Separately, HSBC credit card users can avail an additional 5 per cent cashback offer of up to Rs 750 on a minimum transaction of Rs 3000. Customers can also avail of additional 6E benefits with 10 per cent cashback on using Ka-ching credit card for flight booking and 20 per cent cashback on using Ka-ching credit card for pre-booking add-ons.

“It is a momentous occasion for us as we celebrate 15 fulfilling years. We would like to express our gratitude towards our customers and employees for their confidence in us even during the worst times. On behalf of team IndiGo, I would like to thank all our customers, partners and members of the aviation fraternity who have made this journey so successful,” IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said in the statement.