IndiGo launches scheme to book two seats for single passenger

IndiGo also said that extra baggage won’t be allowed with the extra seat. (File) IndiGo also said that extra baggage won’t be allowed with the extra seat. (File)

Keeping in mind additional safety of passengers amid the coronavirus pandemic, domestic airline IndiGo on Friday launched a scheme that allows them to book two seats for a single person. “The charges for the extra seat will be effectively up to 25 per cent of the original booking cost. This offer is effective travel starting July 24, 2020,” the airline said in a statement.

The low-cost carrier said the “6E double seat” scheme will not be available through travel portals, IndiGo call centre or airport counters. “Customers will be able to opt for 6E double seat only at the time of booking creation on IndiGo’s website, which will be available for both passengers as well as the travel agents. The 6E double seat option will not be available through travel portals, IndiGo call centre, airport counters or after making the original single-seat booking,” the statement added.

IndiGo also said that the 6E double Seat Scheme will not attract any airports charges like PSF, UDF and will only have airline components and GST, hence will be priced at a lower rate than the total fare paid for the original booking. It also added that the charges on seat selection under this scheme will be applicable for both seats and it will be a mandatory selection requirement at the time of booking.

The airline also said that extra baggage won’t be allowed with the extra seat. “Regular change and cancellation charges based on the type of fare purchased will be applicable on the extra seat. The extra seat booking will not be entitled to additional baggage allowance for customers,” the statement read.

IndiGo’s Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar said, “Even though air travel is the safest mode of travel at this point, we understand the customers’ emotional need for safety. We had been receiving such requests and are happy to introduce the option to book two seats for a single passenger to ensure additional safety. 6E double seat will provide a stress-free flying experience to our customers. We are constantly working towards measures and services to strengthen air travel as the safest choice for travellers. We are confident that this option will enhance passenger comfort and trust, augmenting the overall demand for air travel”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd