IndiGo launches door-to-door baggage transfer service called 6EBagport

India’s largest airline firm IndiGo Friday announced a door-to-door baggage transfer service called ‘6EBagport’ in partnership with CarterPorter.

The airline said that the door-to-door baggage delivery service commenced on April 1 in New Delhi and Hyderabad and will subsequently launch in Mumbai and Bengaluru for delivery to and from home and airport.

The facility allows passengers to transfer their baggage from one destination to another with added assistance inside the terminal, an IndiGo statement explained.

The service starts at Rs 630 for one way and passengers can book the service from the comfort of their home. The ‘6EBagport’ service can be availed up to 24 hours prior to the departure of the flight and anytime on arrival, it said.

It also includes a service insurance of Rs 5000 per baggage item for the contents and container. Passengers can book the service at http://www.6EBagport.carterporter.in.

Commenting on the new service, Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer at IndiGo said, “The service will bring relief to customers who may want to travel with additional baggage from home to airport or would like to go for a meeting directly from airport without carrying bags. Our partnership with CarterPorter will ensure that our customers have a seamless experience as their baggage gets transferred door to door while they fly onboard our lean, clean flying machine.”