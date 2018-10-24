IndiGo launches Diwali special sale with fares starting Rs 899; offers 10 lakh seats

IndiGo airlines have launched a three-day Diwali special sale as part of festive celebrations with fares starting as low as Rs 899 from today. The domestic carrier offers 10 lakh seats across its network of 64 destinations and the fare is inclusive of all taxes. Effective from October 24 to October 26, the sale is valid for travel between November 8, 2018 and April 15, 2019.

Advertising

IndiGo’s Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter said, “We are delighted to announce this three-day festive sale across our network between October 24 to October 26. Diwali is one of the most auspicious occasions to meet families and friends and through this festive sale we aspire to create more flexibility of choice for ours customers to fly at low fares. We are sure that customers will quickly grab the seats we have available, starting at fares as low as INR 899.”

Boulter also said, “This three-day special sale reinforces IndiGo’s commitment of providing all our customers with an on-time, courteous and hassle-free experience at low fares, always.”

Below are the fares for some of the routes:

Both corporate and leisure customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets by visiting IndiGo’s official website.