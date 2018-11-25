Flying IndiGo? Web check-in is no longer free

Low-cost carrier Indigo has effectively started charging for the web check-in service under a newly revised policy that came into effect from November 14, 2018. Passengers using the web check-in facility can no longer select seats that don’t carry any overheads.

Advertising

However, passengers can use self-check-in kiosks at airports to select the ‘free’ seats.

The new policy came to light after a passenger raised the issue on Twitter. “As per our revised policy, all seats will be chargeable for web check-in. Alternatively, you may check-in at the airport for free. Seats will be assigned as per the availability,” Indigo’s official handle tweeted.

As per our revised policy, all seats will be chargeable for web check-in. Alternatively, you may check-in at the airport for free. Seats will be assigned as per the availability. ~Prabh — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 25, 2018

Seats having extra leg space and those next to the window are usually charged extra in all major airlines. Indigo charges anywhere between Rs 200 to Rs 600, depending on the legroom and if it is an aisle or window seat. The online check-in process begins 48 hours prior to and continues up to 2 hours before the flight’s departure.

“Avoid long queues at the airport and travel hassle-free with Web Check-in. Passengers flying domestic sectors can web check-in at any time up to 1 hour prior to the scheduled departure time,” a statement on the airline’s website read.

Also, commuters belonging to armed forces personnel, senior citizen category, unaccompanied minor or who have made a group booking cannot avail the service. While mobile boarding passes are becoming common, IndiGo requires you to carry a printout of your boarding card.