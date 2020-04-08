Indigo suspends international flights till April 30, creates ‘credit shell’ for passengers

India’s largest low-cost carrier Indigo on Wednesday said that its international operations are suspended until April 30.
In a tweet, the airline informed its customers that the money spent towards flight booking will be available in their account in the form of a ‘credit shell’. The validity of the credit shell is one year from the date of issuance.
Indigo said that it is a credit note created against a cancelled PNR to be used for a future booking with the airline for the same passenger(s).
#6ETravelAlert: Please visit https://t.co/G05fibm3Ec for information on credit shell. pic.twitter.com/UWBZm8kHgh
— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 8, 2020
To view their credit shell balance, customers can retrieve their itinerary from the ‘Edit Booking’ section of Indigo’s website.
The airline has clarified that if a customer’s flight is suspended until April 14, a credit shell would have automatically been created by Indigo against their PNR. In case, a customer cancels a booking for travel up to April 30, they can create a credit shell from the ‘Edit Booking’ section on the airline’s website.
Airline services have been suspended across the country owing to the 21-day nationwide lockdown by the central government to reduce the spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19).
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.