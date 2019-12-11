IndiGo, GoAir’s A320neo aircraft return to origin airports after snags

Most airlines operating A320neo or A321neo aircraft powered by P&W engines have faced several engine-related issues, including gearbox failures, combustion chamber distress apart LPT blade failure. Most airlines operating A320neo or A321neo aircraft powered by P&W engines have faced several engine-related issues, including gearbox failures, combustion chamber distress apart LPT blade failure.

Two Airbus A320neo aircraft of IndiGo and GoAir, operating on domestic and international routes, returned safely to their origin airports on Monday, following snags including high vibration and oil smell in cockpit, respectively.

The aircraft have been grounded at Delhi and Singapore airports. “On 09-12-2019, Indigo A320 (Neo) Aircraft VT-ITK operating flight 6E-552 (Delhi-Hyderabad) was involved in Air Turn Back to Delhi due to High Vibration on No.2 engine. Aircraft landed safely at Delhi and has been grounded at Delhi,” a senior Aviation Ministry official said.

A Bengaluru-bound A320neo operated by GoAir had to return to Singapore following oil smell in cockpit and cabin. “On 9.10.2019 Go Air A320 (Neo) Aircraft VT-WJJ operating flight G8-028 (Singapore-Bangalore) was involved in air turn back due to oil smell in cockpit and cabin. Aircraft safely landed at Singapore,” the official said. “During ground inspection the reported defect was not confirmed. Matter has been referred to Pratt & Whitney (P&W), while aircraft is grounded at Singapore,” the official said.

Most airlines operating A320neo or A321neo aircraft powered by P&W engines have faced several engine-related issues, including gearbox failures, combustion chamber distress apart LPT blade failure. These issues have been addressed in the modified engines. The US FAA, last month, issued an alert for certain variants of P&W engines for the neo aircraft. Last month, Directorate General of Civil Aviation had asked IndiGo to ground its old A320 Neo family aircraft with unmodified P&W engine, for every new A320 Neo plane with modified engine that is added to its fleet.

