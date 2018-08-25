IndiGo, GoAir ground 9 A320neos: Suresh Prabhu seeks detailed report from DGCA

Budget airline IndiGo has grounded its Airbus A320neo aircraft equipped with Pratt & Whitney engines (Express Photo/File) Budget airline IndiGo has grounded its Airbus A320neo aircraft equipped with Pratt & Whitney engines (Express Photo/File)

Budget airlines IndiGo and GoAir have grounded nine Airbus A320neo aircraft equipped with Pratt & Whitney engines due to combustor distress found during routine boroscopic inspection of the power plants, prompting Minister of Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu to seek a detailed report on the issue from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). In a statement, the regulator pointed out that the engines were being continuously monitored and the safety issues were addressed adequately.

“At present, there are 60 A320 neos with P&W engines (41 with IndiGo and 19 with GoAir). As on date, 7 with IndiGo and 2 with GoAir are on ground,” DGCA said. Boroscoping inspection an engine check done using a boroscope – an optical device that is used for inspecting parts that are generally inaccessible. Taking note of the grounding, Prabhu has sought a detailed report on the matter from the DGCA, saying that security of the passengers is of paramount importance and at no cost the security should be compromised.

As per procedure, when combustor distress is found beyond laid down limits, the aircraft is removed from service for engine replacement.

“The manufacturers have taken measures to address significant problems of engines related to combustion chambers distress and No 3 bearing issues by replacing Block B combustion chambers with Block C and providing dry face bearing seals,” DGCA said.

A320 neos inducted after March 2018 are coming with P&W engines fitted with Block C combustors which have better life. Engines coming from shop are also fitted with Block C combustors, the regulator said. “These measures have significantly reduced the engine problems,” it added. In the case of neo engine issue, the regulator said P&W has introduced modifications.

“Further, the DGCA introduced additional measures for inspection of combustion chamber at reduced interval compared to manufacturer guidelines for boroscopic inspection of combustion chambers and removing engines as a preventive measures,” it said.

