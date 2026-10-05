Higher airfares likely as IndiGo hikes fuel charge over fuel price rise

With jet fuel prices remaining elevated on a sustained basis amid the West Asia crisis, IndiGo on Monday announced hikes in its distance-based fuel charges for domestic and international flights from Tuesday (October 6). The hikes in fuel charge are bound to lead to a further increase in airfares, which have already been high due to the impact of the West Asia war. Jet fuel is a major cost element for airlines as it accounts for over 40% of their operating expenses.

While the increases on domestic flights range from Rs 100 to Rs 350 per sector, a large number of international passengers will face substantially larger increases compared with the fuel charges announced by the airline in April. The fuel charges for international flights have been hiked by up to Rs 2,500 per sector. The revised fuel charges will apply to all bookings made from 00:01 am on Tuesday, which means that booking already made will be unaffected by the charge revision.

“ATF prices have remained volatile in recent months, especially following geopolitical issues in the Middle East. The continuous rise in the fuel prices, with the latest month-on-month increase exceeding 14%, has taken ATF costs to levels that are amongst the highest in the last decade. Given that Aviation Turbine Fuel makes up a significant share of airline’s operating costs, this rise is expected to impact airlines’ cost structures and network economics, including those of IndiGo,” said the country’s largest airline, which operates over 2,200 flights a day.

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IndiGo described the latest increase as a “measured and relatively modest adjustment”, saying a significantly larger increase would have been required to fully offset the rise in fuel costs. The fuel charge was introduced in March, in the early days of the West Asia war, and was last revised on April 1.

“IndiGo regrets the additional burden these revised fuel charges may place on its customers. However, the decision reflects the sustained increase in operating costs and the evolving market environment. IndiGo will continue to monitor the situation and make relevant adjustments as and when appropriate. IndiGo remains committed to giving wings to the nation by offering affordable, convenient and consistent travel to customers,” the airline said.

Details of IndiGo’s revised fuel charge

For domestic flights up to 500 km in distance, like Delhi-Jaipur, the levy has been hiked by Rs 100 to Rs 375. For a flight distance of 500-1,000 km (like Delhi-Ahmedabad), the new fuel charge will be Rs 600, up from Rs 400. The increase in fuel charge will be Rs 300 for flights with distance between 1,000 and 1,500 km (like Delhi-Mumbai), taking the levy to Rs 900.

For 1,501-2,000 km (like Delhi-Bengaluru), the new levy will be Rs 1,150 versus Rs 800 earlier, an increase of Rs 350. Similarly, for flights with a distance of over 2,000 km (like Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram), the new levy of Rs 1,300 is Rs 350 higher than the charge announced on April 1.

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As for international flights, those to and from countries in the Indian subcontinent will attract a surcharge of Rs 1,000 for distances up to 500 km, up from Rs 900 per ticket. For flights with distances beyond 500 km but within the subcontinent, the levy has been hiked by Rs 500 to Rs 3,000.

For West Asia, flights with a distance of up to 2,000 km will have a surcharge of Rs 5,500, higher by Rs 2,500. For over-2,000-km flights to and from this region, the new levy of Rs 5,500 is higher by Rs 500 from the charges announced on April 1.

As for Southeast Asia and China, flights with a distance of up to 2,000 km will have a surcharge of Rs 5,500, up from Rs Rs 3,500. Flights with distances beyond 2,000 km will also attract Rs 5,500, an increase of Rs 500.

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Flight to and from Africa will see the surcharge rising to Rs 6,000, an increase of Rs 1,000. Flights to and from Greece and Turkey will have a surcharge of Rs 10,000, up from Rs 7,500. There is no change in the Rs 10,000 fuel charge on flights to and from the rest of Europe.