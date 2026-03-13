IndiGo to levy fuel charges ranging from Rs 425 to Rs 2,300 on flights from March 14

For domestic flights and those within the Indian subcontinent, the fuel charge will be Rs 425, IndiGo said in a statement. (File Photo)

IndiGo Airlines will levy fuel charges on domestic and international flights starting March 14 amid the steep surge in jet fuel prices due to the ongoing war in West Asia. The charges will range anywhere from from Rs 425 to Rs 2,300 based on destinations.

Air India and Air India Express had announced fuel surcharges on tickets on March 10.

“While offsetting the entire impact of this fuel price surge requires a very substantial adjustment to fares, IndiGo has introduced a relatively smaller amount as a fuel charge, keeping in mind the consequential burden on customers,” the airline said.

For domestic flights and those within the Indian subcontinent, the fuel charge will be Rs 425, while it will be Rs 900 for West Asia services, the airline said in a statement Friday.