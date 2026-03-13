IndiGo to levy fuel charges ranging from Rs 425 to Rs 2,300 on flights from March 14

IndiGo Airlines will levy fuel charges on domestic and international flights starting March 14 amid the steep surge in jet fuel prices due to the ongoing war in West Asia. The charges will range anywhere from from Rs 425 to Rs 2,300 based on destinations.
Air India and Air India Express had announced fuel surcharges on tickets on March 10.
“While offsetting the entire impact of this fuel price surge requires a very substantial adjustment to fares, IndiGo has introduced a relatively smaller amount as a fuel charge, keeping in mind the consequential burden on customers,” the airline said.
For domestic flights and those within the Indian subcontinent, the fuel charge will be Rs 425, while it will be Rs 900 for West Asia services, the airline said in a statement Friday.
The fuel charge will be Rs 1,800 for South East Asia and China, Africa and West Asia flights, and Rs 2,300 for Europe flights.
Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) accounts for nearly 40 per cent of an airline’s operational costs.
Air India and Air India Express announced fuel surcharges on tickets starting from March 10. For domestic flights and flights to and from SAARC countries, the airlines will charge Rs 399 per ticket as fuel surcharge for bookings made after March 11. For flights to and from West Asia, the fuel surcharge will be $10.
For Air India’s flights to Southeast Asia and Africa, the existing surcharge will go up by 50% each to $60 and $90, respectively.
The second phase–bookings made from March 18–will cover Air India’s flights to Europe, North America, and Australia. The surcharge for flights to Europe will go up by 25% to $125, while for North America and Australia, it will increase by a third to $200.