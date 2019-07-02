Toggle Menu
IndiGo offers cancellation charge waiver for flights to and from Mumbai as rain batters city

On Tuesday, at least 52 flights were cancelled and 54 had to be diverted as heavy rains lashed parts of city. Passengers had to wait for long hours at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA).

Passengers waiting for their flights at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express photo by Mihir Vasavda)

With heavy rainfall in Mumbai resulting in delay and cancellation of several flights, private carrier IndiGo is offering a change/cancellation fee waiver to passengers travelling to and from Mumbai till July 3, 2019.

The passengers can change the time and date of their flight at no additional cost for the following scenarios:

-If your flight has been cancelled.
-If your flight timing has been brought forward by 1 hour or more from the scheduled time of departure.
-Postponed by two hours or more, for travel beyond 48 hours.

On Tuesday, at least 52 flights were cancelled and 54 had to be diverted as heavy rains lashed parts of city. Passengers had to wait for long hours at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA). Late Monday night, a SpiceJet Jaipur-Mumbai flight overshot the main runway. No injuries were reported.

Railway tracks have been flooded at Kurla and Panvel Junction Railway Station and Tilak Nagar station due to overflowing Tilaknagar and Brahamanwadi nullah. The Central Railway has also decided to run local trains in limited corridors due to water logging in the railway tracks.

