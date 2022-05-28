scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 28, 2022
DGCA imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on Indigo for denying boarding to child with special needs

The incident happened on a Hyderabad-bound flight, on May 7, 2022, and was brought to light in a Facebook post by a passenger at the airport who was waiting to board another flight.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 28, 2022 3:21:38 pm
In a statement, IndiGo had said that the child “could not board the flight…as he was in a state of panic”. (File)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Indigo after the airline denied boarding to a specially-abled child at the Ranchi airport.

IndiGo had on May 9 said the boy was denied permission to board the Ranchi-Hyderabad flight as he was “visibly in panic”. As the boy was prohibited from boarding, his parents – who were accompanying him – also decided not to enter the plane. The incident was brought to light in a Facebook post by a passenger at the airport who was waiting to board another flight.

Soon after the video of the incident went viral on social media, the DGCA had formed a three-member team and initiated a probe. It also sought a report from the airline company.

However, the DGCA did not find the response of the airline company to be satisfactory, and decided to penalise it.

However, the DGCA did not find the response of the airline company to be satisfactory, and decided to penalise it.

“It has been observed that the handling of the special child by the Indigo ground staff was deficient and ended up exacerbating the situation,” said a statement by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

A more compassionate handling would have smoothened nerves, calmed the child and obviated the need for the extreme step resulting in denied boarding to the passengers, it mentioned.

“In view of this, the competent authority in the DGCA has decided to impose a penalty of Rs 5 lakhs on the airline under the provisions of the relevant Aircraft Rules,” it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

