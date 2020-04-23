IndiGo employees to get full salaries as airline decides to rollback paycuts

An aircraft operated by IndiGo, a unit of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., prepares to land at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. (File photo, source: Bloomberg) An aircraft operated by IndiGo, a unit of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., prepares to land at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. (File photo, source: Bloomberg)

The country’s largest budget airline carrier IndiGo on Thursday informed its employees that it will not be cutting their salaries amid the ongoing lockdown.

In an email sent to its employees, the airline said that in deference to the government’s wishes of not reducing pay during the lockdown, the management has decided not to cut the salary of the employees for the month of April.

However, the executive committee members and senior vice presidents have volunteered to take a cut in their salaries, apart from whom, the rest of the employees will receive their regular salaries for this month, the mail said.

Last month, IndiGo was among the first airline in the country to announce a pay cut for its employees in wake of the spread coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which led to a complete shutdown of both international and domestic air travel.

Earlier this month, the before the extension of the lockdown, IndiGo had also announced suspension of its international operations till April 30. This apart, it had also informed its customers that the money spent on flight booking will be available in their account in the form of a ‘credit shell’. The validity of the credit shell is one year from the date of issuance.

