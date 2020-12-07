IndiGo promises 100% disbursement of credit shells by January 31

90% of the total refunds has already been processed, says Indigo.

Indigo Airline will refund all passengers whose flights had been cancelled due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, by January 31, 2021, the budget carrier announced in a statement on Monday.

Indigo said it has been actively clearing payments against all pending credit shells since it resumed operations in May. Approximately Rs 1,000 crore or 90% of the refunds have been credited so far, the company said.

Indigo Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said, “The sudden onset of Covid-19 and the resulting lockdown, brought our operations to a complete halt by the end of March of this year. As our incoming cash flow dried up, we were unable to immediately process refunds for cancelled flights and had to create credit shells for the refunds that were due to our customers.”

However, with the resumption of operations and a steady increase in demand for air travel, the company’s priority has now been to refund the credit shell amounts in an expedited manner, he added. “We are pleased to commit that we will disburse the full 100% credit shell payments latest by January 31, 2021. We would like to thank all our customers who stood by us for their patience and understanding during this unprecedented crisis.”

