IndiGo co-promoter urges Sebi to look into lapses in ‘governance’; regulator seeks details from airline

Co-promoter of India’s largest airline IndiGo, Rakesh Gangwal, wrote to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday alleging serious governance lapses by co-founder Rahul Bhatia who had earlier termed his demands as unreasonable, and has sought regulatory intervention in the matter. The markets regulator has asked the company to give its response to the letter by July 19.

Flagging concerns about certain questionable Related Party Transactions (RPTs), Gangwal said the shareholders’ agreement provides his long-time friend Bhatia unusual controlling rights over IndiGo. “Beyond just questionable Related Party Transactions, various fundamental governance norms and laws are not being adhered to and this is inevitably going to lead to unfortunate outcomes, unless effective measures are taken today,” the letter said. Gangwal and his affiliates have around 37 per cent stake in InterGlobe Aviation while Bhatia and his affiliates (IGE Group) have about 38 per cent.

After Gangwal wrote to the board seeking an extraordinary general meeting, Bhatia, on June 12, opposed the proposal. Bhatia wrote to the board alleging that the genesis of Gangwal’s angst was his “hurt ego” and refusal of IGE Group to entertain his “unreasonable demands”. In the June 12 letter, Bhatia alleged that Gangwal had an hidden agenda and had made a package proposal and was not willing to discuss the RPT issue in isolation.

Among the issues flagged by Gangwal are that various RPTs with the IGE Group were executed without seeking the audit committee’s approval and without seeking competitive bids

from third parties, and non-appointment of an independent woman director.

Gangwal said he had entered into a shareholders’ agreement that provides Bhatia unusual controlling rights over IndiGo. The IGE Group’s rights include those to appoint three out of six directors, nominate and appoint chairman, CEO, president as well as a voting arrangement that requires Gangwal and his affiliates to vote alongside the group on appointment of directors, as per the letter.

“While we aren’t questioning the independence of the current Chairman in his decision making, we are questioning the designation of such an individual as ‘independent’. “The process of appointing an Independent Chairman at IndiGo is the classic ‘Hobson’s choice’ and a sophisticated way to circumvent Sebi rules…,” the letter said.

Gangwal also said that he had been seeking an extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) to put in place reasonable procedures and safeguards with respect to related party transactions with Bhatia and his affiliates.

The company is chaired by former Sebi chief M Damodaran. Apart from Gangwal, Bhatia and his wife Rohini Bhatia, former World Bank executive Anupam Khanna and chartered accountant Anil Parashar are board members.