Operating environment challenging, but won’t change IndiGo’s direction: New CEO Walsh to staff

The operating environment for the aviation sector has become dynamic and is currently replete with challenges, but it won’t alter the long-term direction that India’s largest airline IndiGo has decided to take, the carrier’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Willie Walsh said in an address to employees on Tuesday. He also called upon employees to be agile, disciplined, and resilient in the face of the challenging operating environment. After dominating the Indian skies with a domestic market share of a staggering 66%, IndiGo has now set its eyes on ramping up its international operations and even serving long-haul routes.

Walsh, an international aviation industry veteran who until recently was the director general of the global airline trade grouping International Air Transport Association (IATA), took charge as IndiGo CEO on Monday. His appointment follows the abrupt exit of former CEO Pieter Elbers in March. Elbers’s resignation followed the network-wide disruption that IndiGo faced in early December, leading to thousands of flights getting cancelled.

“The environment in which we operate today is becoming increasingly dynamic. Aviation today faces evolving airspace challenges, supply chain constraints, and changing global conditions. And these realities require us to remain agile, disciplined, and resilient. Yet they do not change our direction. If anything, they reinforce the qualities that have always defined IndiGo, our unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and delivering consistency to our customers,” Walsh said on the occasion of IndiGo’s 20th anniversary.

Indian carriers were already facing headwinds due to Pakistan closing its airspace to them since late April of last year. The operating environment got worse due to the West Asia war, which led to more airspace restrictions in the Gulf region and significantly pushed up jet fuel costs. Moreover, supply chain issues have plagued the global aviation industry by slowing down aircraft and engine deliveries for a few years now.

IndiGo bets on long-range routes

While IndiGo has also been impacted, which is evident from its recent decision to exit its damp-leased wide-body operations till it gets its own twin-aisle jets starting next year, the airline is betting big on long-range routes as its next growth frontier. IndiGo has 60 wide-body Airbus A350 aircraft on order. The airline is already operating flights to Athens using the extra-long-range variant of the narrow-body Airbus A321 aircraft — the A321XLR. Last year, it launched flights to destinations in Europe and the UK using damp-leased Boeing 787 jets, but has now decided to discontinue their use due to operating environment-related challenges amid the West Asia conflict.

“Now, what excites me even more is the opportunity before us. As new aircraft join the fleet and our international network continues to expand, IndiGo will connect India with more destinations across the world than ever before and every new route strengthens connectivity, brings people and businesses closer together and proudly represents India on the global stage. India’s aviation story is still unfolding and I firmly believe its greatest opportunities lie ahead with one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world,” Walsh told staff.

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“(With) rising aspirations and a favourable geographic position, India is uniquely placed to become a leading global aviation hub and IndiGo is exceptionally well positioned to lead that future and further strengthen its position as one of the world’s most respected airlines,” he added.

Growth outlook

As it enters its third decade of operations, IndiGo plans to operate around 3,000 daily flights by 2030, up from about 2,200 at present. It also aims to have 200 million passengers annually by 2030 against about 123 million in 2025-26, and expand its fleet to over 550 aircraft from 430-plus jets at present.

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“In many ways, the story of IndiGo is a reflection of India’s own growth and aspirations, emerging as an important enabler of the country’s economic and social progress. And as someone who spent my entire career in aviation, I know just how difficult it is to build an airline. Many have tried and few actually succeed. And to put it into context, in the last 10 years alone, 408 airlines have failed. So what you have achieved is absolutely remarkable,” Walsh said.