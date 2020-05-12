IndiGo CEO says airline has ‘no interest’ in buying stake in Virgin Australia

Industry officials indicated that it was one of IndiGo’s promoter, Rahul Bhatia-owned InterGlobe Enterprises, that was interested in submitting a proposal to Deloitte, Virgin Australia’s administrator. (File Photo) Industry officials indicated that it was one of IndiGo’s promoter, Rahul Bhatia-owned InterGlobe Enterprises, that was interested in submitting a proposal to Deloitte, Virgin Australia’s administrator. (File Photo)

Even as the global aviation industry continues to suffer in the aftermath of travel restrictions put in place to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, news reports suggest that India’s biggest airline IndiGo is seeking “to put together an indicative proposal” to pick up stake in Virgin Australia, which is currently undergoing bankruptcy proceedings. IndiGo, however, denied the report.

“We refer to certain media reports stating that IndiGo has expressed an interest in Virgin Australia. We deny the contents of these reports and would like to clarify that IndiGo has not formulated any indicative proposal, nor does it have any interest in this matter,” IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said in a statement.

Industry officials indicated that it was one of IndiGo’s promoter, Rahul Bhatia-owned InterGlobe Enterprises, that was interested in submitting a proposal to Deloitte, Virgin Australia’s administrator. The Australian Financial Review newspaper reported Monday that the airline’s interest “was in taking Virgin back to its roots as a low cost carrier, and look to return it to profitability by running a lean and mean operation”.

According to the report, apart from IndiGo, other parties known to be in the process include Australian private equity firm BGH Capital, global investment giants Bain Capital, Brookfield Asset Management, Oaktree Capital Management, Macquarie Group, Indigo Partners, and the Australian states of Queensland, NSW and Victoria.

Virgin Australia went into administration last month with around $5 billion (or around Rs 35,000 crore) in debt. As of end-December 2019, IndiGo had net debt of about Rs 20,000 crore. Sectoral experts, however, expect IndiGo’s cash reserves to be severely hit due to the ongoing grounding of flights.

