IndiGo extends cancellation of Saudi flights days after airport attack

IndiGo cancels Riyadh flights till October 31, services to three other Saudi cities till October 27

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readUpdated: Oct 23, 2026 01:53 PM IST
The airline said it was closely monitoring developments and coordinating with authorities, while affected passengers were being notified through their registered contact detailsThe airline said it was closely monitoring developments and coordinating with authorities, while affected passengers were being notified through their registered contact details (File/Representative)
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IndiGo Airlines on Friday announced the cancellation of flights to and from Riyadh until October 31, citing the evolving security situation. Flights connecting Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah will remain suspended until October 27, the airline said in a travel advisory.

The airline said it was closely monitoring developments and coordinating with authorities, while affected passengers were being notified through their registered contact details. The airline advised travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

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