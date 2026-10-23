IndiGo extends cancellation of Saudi flights days after airport attack

The airline said it was closely monitoring developments and coordinating with authorities, while affected passengers were being notified through their registered contact details. The airline advised travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Travel Advisory

In view of the evolving security situation and following a careful assessment, IndiGo flights to and from Riyadh will remain cancelled until 31 October 2026 (inclusive), while flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah will remain cancelled until 27 October 2026 (inclusive).

The safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain our highest priority. We are closely monitoring developments and coordinating with the relevant authorities to assess the situation.

Affected customers are being notified through the contact details provided at the time of booking. Customers are advised to check their flight status at https://t.co/m6CIGr4Vss before proceeding to the airport.

We sincerely regret the inconvenience and uncertainty this may cause to your travel plans and appreciate your patience and understanding.

— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 23, 2026