IndiGo cancels 32 flights on Monday, 70 during weekend

Facing disruption in its operations, IndiGo Airlines cancelled at least 32 flights on Monday after it had cancelled around 70 flights during the weekend.

While sources in the industry said that the airline was facing shortage of pilots, a source at the company maintained that the cancellations are on account of network disruptions following the hailstorm last week.

In a statement issued on Sunday, IndiGo said, “Due to a severe hailstorm in North India on Friday, Feb 07, 2019, 11 IndiGo flights were diverted. Consequently, this disrupted operations across our network the following day. As part of recovering our schedule, positioning of the crew and aircraft had to be readjusted. As a result, a number of flights were cancelled. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers.”

A source at the firm said that since the company operates the biggest network of flights in the country, its services and operations got impacted the most and hence there have been cancellations. The airline was however, working towards normalising its operations at the earliest, he added.

According to the list of cancellations on Monday, at least 13 flights were related to the Bengaluru route and 8 were related to Hyderabad route.

IndiGo, that has a fleet size of 209 planes and operates around 1300 daily flights had around 43 per cent market share as of November 2019. While it covers 52 domestic destinations, it also covers 16 international ones.