IndiGo announces special summer sale, domestic flights at Rs 999

Budget carrier IndiGo on Tuesday announced a special summer sale across its domestic and international flight network for the travel period between June 26, 2019 to September 28, 2019. To avail the offer, travellers need to book their tickets before June 14, 2019.

The carrier’s four-day sale also offers other discounts. If you book tickets using an IndusInd Bank debit or credit card on the IndiGo website or mobile app, you can avail 20 per cent, or up to Rs 2,000, cashback. However, the offer is valid on a minimum transaction of Rs 4,000.

Passengers who book tickets using their ICICI debit or credit cards can avail up to 5 per cent cashback (up to Rs 1,000), on a minimum transaction of Rs 6,000.

Another offer that passengers can avail is by booking tickets through MobiKwik. A 15 per cent MobiKwik supercash of up to Rs 800 can be availed if payment is done through the MobiKwik wallet.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “After receiving a tremendously positive response on the sale last month, we are delighted to announce another four-day Special Summer Offer. We are anticipating an increase in demand beyond summer vacations and are pleased to introduce special fares to enable customers to plan their last-minute vacation at affordable fares.”

“This sale reinforces IndiGo’s commitment of providing all our customers with an on-time, courteous and hassle-free experience at low fares, always,” he added.

IndiGo is one among the fastest growing budget carriers in the world, with over 200 aircraft in its fleet. The airline offers about 1,400 daily flights and connects 54 domestic and 18 international destinations.