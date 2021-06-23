IndiGo announces up to 10% discount for Covid-19 vaccinated customers

India’s largest airline firm IndiGo on Wednesday announced a special discount on its flights for customers who are vaccinated against Covid-19.

The customers who have been administered either one or both the Covid-19 vaccine doses can avail of a discount of up to 10 per cent on the base fare while booking, the airline said in a statement.

The budget carrier becomes the first in India to offer a discount to its vaccinated customers. The move comes at a time when aviation fares are capped by the government.

Explaining the terms of the offer, IndiGo explained that the offer is only available to vaccinated passengers aged 18 years and above, who are located in India at the time of booking and have already received a Covid-19 vaccine in the country.

It further added that the passengers who have availed this offer at the time of booking shall be required to furnish their Covid-19 vaccination certificate issued by the health ministry. Alternately, they can display their vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile application at the airport check-in counter/boarding gate.

The offer is currently available only on IndiGo’s website – https://www.goindigo.in/

The civil aviation ministry had earlier this month raised the cap on the pricing of seats in domestic airlines in order to avoid predatory pricing. Separately, it had cut the cap on the capacity of seating in domestic airlines to 50 per cent.

“Being the largest airline in the country, we feel it is our responsibility to contribute to the national vaccination drive, by encouraging more people towards this common goal. This offer will not only strengthen their resolve towards vaccination, but also ensure that they can travel safely at affordable fares with IndiGo. We are committed to offer an on-time, hassle-free travel experience to our customers, on-board our lean, clean flying machine,” said Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer at IndiGo.