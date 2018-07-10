IndiGo anniversary offer: Fly for as low as Rs 1,212 — here’s how

IndiGo operates nearly 1,100 flights on a daily basis. (Express Photo/File) IndiGo operates nearly 1,100 flights on a daily basis. (Express Photo/File)

To mark its 12th anniversary, IndiGo Tuesday announced its biggest sale ever with fares as low as Rs 1,212. In a four-day special sale, from July 10 to 13, the airline company will offer 12 lakh seats at a discount of up to 25 per cent for travel between July 25 and March 30, 2019. The discounted prices are valid for both domestic and international flights on its 6E network.

Additionally, customers can also avail a five per cent cashback upto Rs 500 with a minimum transaction of Rs 3,000 using an SBI credit card.

“IndiGo will turn 12 on August 4, 2018, and to make this occasion more memorable, we are offering 12 lakh seats across our network of 57 cities at special fares. We are delighted to announce this biggest sale of Indian airline seats ever which has begun today and will end on July 13, 2018,” IndiGo’s Chief Strategy Officer William Boulter said. “This sale is in line with our promise of being the country’s most preferred airline, offering low fares, always.”

IndiGo operates nearly 1,100 flights on a daily basis. Tickets can be booked on the company’s website, goindigo.in.

