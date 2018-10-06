IndiGo offers flight tickets at Rs 1,199: All you need to know

Discount is not applicable on airport charges and Government taxes. (File) Discount is not applicable on airport charges and Government taxes. (File)

Low-budget airline IndiGo is offering tickets as low as Rs 1,199, inclusive of all taxes. The price is available for passengers who book till October 7, 2018. The travel period of this scheme ends on March 31, 2019. The offer, however, is not applicable on blackout dates from December 15, 2018, to January 15, 2019.

Moreover, the airline is also offering an additional 15 per cent MobiKwik Supercash up to Rs 400 for payments done via the e-wallet. The offer is valid for booking done through all channels, the website announced.

The offer is valid on non-stop flights on both, IndiGo’s domestic and international network, however, it cannot be clubbed with any other offer or scheme and is neither applicable on IndiGo’s group bookings.

IndiGo tickets at Rs 1,119: All you need to know

* Limited seats are available under the offer and therefore discounts will be provided to customers subject to availability and at the sole discretion of IndiGo.

* Discount is not applicable on airport charges and Government taxes.

* The offer is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable. Change in itinerary can be made by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference, said IndiGo.

Other airlines like Air Asia are also offering huge concessions for their domestic flights starting at Rs 1,283. The booking for this offer ends on October 7, 2018 and the travel period is until June 30, 2019.

Domestic airlines have been coming up with offers in the past few months though they are faced with issues of higher fuel costs and declining rupee value. According to an IBEF report, the civil aviation industry in India is one of the fastest growing in the country during the past three years and is considered the third largest domestic civil aviation market in the world. India is touted to become the world’s largest domestic civil aviation market in the next decade or so.

