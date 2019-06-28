IndiGo hikes fees for cancellation, flight changes: Here’s what you will have to pay

Budget carrier IndiGo has announced a revision in flight cancellation and change fee for both domestic and international flights ‘in order to streamline the entire process’ and ‘to improve the travel experience’ of its passengers. The revision in charges came into effect on Thursday midnight.

Advertising

The airline has increased its cancellation and particulars changes fees by Rs 500 if done three days before the flight’s departure. “The revision only applies if the change or cancellation is made within 0-3 days of the travel dates. The charges remain the same in case a passenger is making the change four or more days in advance of the travel dates,” an official statement read.

In case of a flight cancellation or change within three days of departure, the revised fees will now be Rs 3,500 and Rs 3,000, respectively.

If the cancellation or detail change is done on a domestic ticket at any time apart from the aforementioned three-day period, the fees would remain at Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,500 respectively, the airline said.

Advertising

Prior to the announcement, IndiGo charged a flat rate of Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,500 for cancellation and detail changes on domestic tickets.

In line with the passenger charter released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in February 2019, customers can make any changes or cancellations free of charge within 24 hours of booking on domestic flights, if they have booked their tickets at least seven days in advance of the scheduled departure, the statement read.

For international flights flying within the Indian sub-continent, the fees for cancellation and changes will now be Rs 3,500 and Rs 3,000, respectively, if it is done within the three-day period before departure.

For cancellation and changes done on any other time period apart from the aforesaid three-day period, the passenger will require to shell out Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,500, respectively.

A fee of Rs 5,000 would now be charged if a ticket is cancelled within the three-day period before departure on a flight connecting India with the region of “South East, Middle East and rest of Asia”, the airline stated.

For flights in this region, the cancellation fee would remain at Rs 4,500 if it is done at any time apart from the aforesaid three-day period.

On IndiGo’s Delhi-Istanbul flight, the airline said the cancellation and detail change fees would be Rs 6,500 and Rs 5,000, respectively, if done in the mentioned three-day period, the airline said.

For any other time apart from the three-day period, the cancellation and change fees would remain at Rs 6,000 and Rs 4,500 for Delhi-Istanbul flight, it added.

IndiGo has a codeshare agreement with Turkish airlines which allows the former’s passengers to book tickets with the latter on any route connecting Istanbul to 12 destinations in Europe using the former’s website only.

For such codeshare flights in the European sector, the airline said the fees for cancellation and change would be Rs 6,500 and Rs 5,000, respectively if it is done within three-day period before the flight’s departure.

For any other time apart from the three-day period, the cancellation and change fees on such codeshare flights would remain at Rs 6,000 and Rs 4,500 respectively.

“We have revised our flight cancellation and change fee effective midnight today. This will help us bring down the last-minute changes to a minimum, enabling better capacity utilization onboard,” William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer of the airline, said.

Advertising

Boulter added that improved processes will help IndiGo in providing its on-time, courteous and hassle-free service at affordable fares.