IndiGo announces 5-day special domestic sale, offers flight tickets from Rs 877

An aircraft operated by IndiGo, a unit of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., aircraft takes off at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, on Monday, July 10, 2017. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

India’s largest budget carrier IndiGo on Thursday announced a five-day special domestic sale across select domestic flights on its network.

The sale will be available till January 17 with fares starting at Rs 877, IndiGo informed in a statement adding that the sale is valid on travel from April 1 to September 30.

The airline also said that a change or cancellation fee of Rs 500 will be applicable on bookings made during the sale.

Customers who book their tickets through HSBC Bank credit cards can avail an additional 5 per cent cashback up to Rs 750 on all fares with a minimum transaction of Rs 3000. Separately, IndusInd Bank credit card users can avail 12 per cent cashback up to Rs 5000 on 12 months EMI on a minimum transaction of Rs 3000.

The additional offers on HSBC Bank credit cards are valid on IndiGo’s website and app while additional offers on IndusInd Bank credit card are valid on the airline’s website only.

“Customer confidence in air travel has strengthened over the last few months, as it is the safest mode of transport. The advent of the vaccination has further improved the sentiment, with people looking at travelling within the country this year. This sale will help them plan domestic travel in advance and at affordable fares. This special sale further reinforces IndiGo’s commitment to provide an on-time, courteous, safe and hassle-free experience at affordable fares onboard our lean clean flying machine,” said Sanjay Kumar, IndiGo’s Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer.