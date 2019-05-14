After CFO’s resignation, Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube puts in his papers

Hours after embattled carrier Jet Airways’ deputy chief executive and chief financial officer (CFO) resigned, the airline’s Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube resigned with immediate effect on Tuesday, citing ‘personal reasons’.

Dube’s exit follows the resignation of the chief financial officer of the grounded carrier, Amit Agarwal, on Monday. Agarwal’s resignation is effective from May 13.

This is the second high profile exit in as many days at the grounded Jet Airways.

An Indian-American, Dube had joined Jet Airways in August 2017 after serving various roles at Delta Airlines, Sabre Inc and American Airlines in the US, Europe and Asia.

“We wish to inform that Vinay Dube, chief executive officer has resigned from services of the company with immediate effect due to personal reasons,” Jet Airways said in a regulatory filing Tuesday.

Shares of the company today plunged over 7 per cent, its second day of decline, after Agarwal resigned, PTI reported.

The airline seized operations temporarily around mid-April due to acute liquidity crisis.

On April 17, Jet Airways, India’s largest private airline at one point of time, decided to shut down its operations as the consortium of lenders, led by SBI, refused to consider extending Rs 400 crore emergency funding to keep the airline flying.

Most of the airline’s board members have also quit in the last one month.

