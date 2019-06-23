Indian carriers to avoid flying in affected areas of Iran airspace

Following an advisory by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday prohibiting US-registered planes from flying over part of Iranian airspace, Indian carriers in consultation with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have decided to avoid flying in the affected portions of the airspace.

Iranian Revolutionary Guard on Thursday shot down a US surveillance drone over the Strait of Hormuz adding to the tension between the two countries.

“All Indian operators in consultation with DGCA have decided to avoid the affected part of Iranian Airspace to ensure safe travel for the passengers. They will re-route flights suitably,” India’s aviation safety regulator said in a tweet on Saturday.

Air India’s Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani said that there will be no substantial effect of this on the flag-carrier’s flights but the airline was assessing the rerouting of incoming flights.

An IndiGo spokesperson Friday said: “Gulf of Oman/Strait of Hormuz: A few Routes are affected by the FAA advisory. “Alternate routes and adequate special safety measures and instructions to pilots have been implemented. The situation is constantly being monitored and measures will be taken if necessary. All 6E flights are operating according to the planned schedule.”

On Friday, the FAA restricted American operators to fly over the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, following which US-based United Airlines cancelled its Mumbai-Newark service. The airline said it has suspended all of its India services till September 1. The carrier’s flights to Delhi were already suspended due to restrictions in Pakistani airspace since February.

Various global airlines that overfly the gulf region to fly either eastward or westward have also said they would reroute to avoid the tensed region. These include Malaysian Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Lufthansa, KLM, British Airways, Qantas. Gulf-based carriers such as Abu Dhabi-based Etihad and Dubai-based Emirates have also said they would reroute their flights to avoid possible areas of conflict.

There have been precedents where civilian flights have come under safety threat when flying over regions with ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The most recent case being shooting down of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 using a surface-to-air missile over eastern Ukraine in 2014 at the height of the Crimean crisis.