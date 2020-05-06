This airline is using downtime to enhance cabin interiors

All cavities like Engine Air Intakes, APU exhaust, Air data probes and sensors etc. are all covered with approved covers and blanked during this lockdown phase. (Source: AirAsia) All cavities like Engine Air Intakes, APU exhaust, Air data probes and sensors etc. are all covered with approved covers and blanked during this lockdown phase. (Source: AirAsia)

With the coronavirus-induced lockdown forcing flights to remain grounded till May 17, several airlines have intensified measures taken to keep the aircraft in ‘flight-ready conditions’ to enable quick resumption.

Making the most of this lockdown phase, budget carrier AirAsia is also touching up the aircraft interior including seat covers, carpets, seat belts, lavatories etc, besides disinfecting and deep cleaning aircraft cabins to provide enhanced safety requirements.

“To ensure that the aircraft are well protected, all cavities like engine air intakes, APU exhaust, air data probes and sensors etc. are all covered with approved covers and blanked,” the airline said in a statement, adding that preservation checks are done to ensure serviceability.

It further said that a daily walk around check is also being carried out to ensure that these blankings are in place so that the aircraft is maintained in preserved condition.

All aircraft are required to undergo periodic checks every week, fortnightly and monthly basis irrespective of the magnitude of operations.

“A few maintenance activities are calendar based and have to be accomplished in order to maintain airworthiness, ascertaining serviceability of escape slides, flushing of pitot and static lines etc to name a few,” the carrier added.

