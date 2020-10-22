India-Germany flights under air bubble resume

The suspension of the air-bubble arrangement between India and Germany earlier this month was followed by at least two rounds of discussions between the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the German Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure. (File)

Following a fallout with Germany over the number of flights being operated between India and the European country that led to the air-bubble between the two jurisdictions being suspended, flight services have recommenced under the bilateral arrangement with German flag-carrier Lufthansa and Air India operating 10 and seven flights per week, respectively.

The German carrier had on September 29 announced suspension of all its “planned flights” between India and Germany till October 20, citing “unexpected rejection” of its flight schedule by the Indian authorities.

“Flights between India & Germany recommence under air bubble arrangement. Lufthansa will operate from Delhi (4 days), Mumbai (3 days) & Bengaluru (3 days). @airindiain will operate 5 weekly flights from Delhi & 2 every week from Bengaluru to Frankfurt,” Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a tweet.

The suspension of the air-bubble arrangement between India and Germany earlier this month was followed by at least two rounds of discussions between the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the German Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure.

At the time of announcing cancellation of its air services from September 30, Lufthansa said it had applied for continuation of special flights it was allowed to operate until the end of September. The DGCA, however, had said: “As against Indian carriers operating 3-4 flights a week, Lufthansa operated 20 flights a week. In spite of this disparity we offered to clear 7 flights a week for Lufthansa which was not accepted by them”.

