In-flight connectivity to debut in India with Vistara; airline gets nod

Once rolled out, Vistara will be the first Indian airline to offer this service. Once rolled out, Vistara will be the first Indian airline to offer this service.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has given its final nod to start in-flight data connectivity services in Vistara Airlines, and the required spectrum for the purpose has been allocated to the airline, Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash said.

Once rolled out, Vistara will be the first Indian airline to offer this service.

“For in-flight connectivity, airlines have to tie-up with VSAT (very small aperture terminal) agencies. Vistara has tied up with NELCO. They have taken the transponder and satellite space from the Indian Space Research Organisation and had come to us for spectrum allocation, which we have done. They will be launching these services very shortly,” Prakash said.

The services will initially be only data services as the clearances for voice require some more time. The clearance for data, however, is as good as voice as fliers can use over-the-top and make WhatsApp calls, he said. Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, however, refused to confirm the development. “We have not finalised this yet,” a Vistara spokesperson said.

The airline, he said, is free to decide the tariff, as the DoT has not regulated that aspect.

“I suppose this will be kind of an add-on service which the airline will offer. Whether they will charge or not is their decision,” Prakash said. Globally, given the high cost of satellite connectivity, the internet services available onboard aircraft are charged at a premium over what is available otherwise.

The Indian Express had first reported in February 2017 that the DoT had proposed allowing in-flight connectivity which will give passengers access to voice, video and data services on-board when the aircraft is flying over Indian airspace. The plan, initially being looked at by the civil aviation ministry, was taken over by the DoT. In May 2018, the DoT approved the proposal based on recommendations made by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

While the provision of on-board WiFi is popular with airlines, not many allow mobile communication. As per Trai, over 30 airlines allow the use of mobile phone on aircraft, including AirAsia, Air France, British Airways, Egypt Air, Emirates, Air New Zealand, Malaysia Airlines, Qatar Airways, and Virgin Atlantic. Further, over 40 jurisdictions, including countries in the European Union, Asia, and Australia, have authorised the use of mobile communications services on aircraft.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App