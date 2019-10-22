In a first, aerobridge operator suspended for failing alcohol test

In a first for Indian airports, an aerobridge operator at Delhi airport was suspended for three months after he failed a mandatory alcohol test on Monday morning. This was the first incident of suspension after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) instituted a system to check ground personnel for reporting on duty having consumed alcohol.

“One of the aerobridge operator…tested BA (breath analyser) positive with reading of .516 and .517 per millilitre during today’s morning shift. He has been suspended by the Delhi Airport International Ltd for three months,” as per a government official.

The DGCA’s plan to cover ground personnel under breath analyser examination was kicked off at over 17 airports on October 2, with more airports starting the process later. Since the new rules have been implemented, in addition to cockpit and cabin crew undergoing breath analyser tests to check the level of alcohol in their blood, airside ground personnel and air traffic controllers have also been undergoing the test.

The rules say all such personnel undergo the alcohol test prior to reporting for duty, and it also says the organisations engaged in the provision of air navigation services, aerodrome management, aircraft maintenance and repair, shall ensure that at least 10 per cent individuals employed in their respective organisations as engaged in such functions are randomly subjected to breathalyser examination on a daily basis.

Explained Test ensures passengers’ safety While measures have been put in place to ensure flight safety, experts believe institution of alcohol testing norms for ground personnel like aerobridge operators and bus drivers will go a long way in improving airside safety. However, compliance can only be ensured with periodic audits.

In the case of a first violation, the licence of the concerned personnel will be suspended for three months. In the case of a second violation, the suspension will be for one year and for the third violation it will be three years. If a fourth violation happens, then the licence shall be cancelled permanently.

Internationally, rules laid down by the global aviation regulator ICAO states that holders of licences “shall not exercise the privileges of their licences and related ratings while under the influence of any psychoactive substance which might render them unable to safely and properly exercise these privileges”. The US Federal Aviation Administration and the UK Civil Aviation Authority have also published their policy for detection of consumption of psychoactive substance including alcohol by personnel engaged in safety sensitive functions.